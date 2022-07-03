Medical scheduled as Derby County man set for transfer move

Lee Buchanan is having a medical as he closes in on a move to Werder Bremen on a free transfer.

The left-back has been a regular for Derby County over the past two years but there was confusion over his contract situation due to the Rams off-field issues, that were only resolved on Friday.

However, it appears Buchanan will be on the move, as German media outlet Bild revealed that Buchanan is undergoing medical checks before signing for the newly-promoted Bundesliga outfit.

Crucially, they say that figures at the club are adamant they will be bringing the 21-year-old in on a free transfer, despite Derby’s belief that they would be due a fee.

Either way, it seems Buchanan will be playing for Bremen next season, and he becomes their second signing from England in recent days after they also brought in Oliver Burke from Sheffield United.

This will be a blow for Derby as the England U21 international has been a reliable performer at left-back since breaking into the team.

The verdict

This is a shame for Derby as Buchanan is a talented young player who has the potential to get even better, so to lose him without a fee is a blow.

But, we all know the problems the club had and right now the big picture is that they’re saved and they can finally look forward to a brighter future after months of turmoil.

For Buchanan, the chance to join a Bundesliga side is really appealing and he will see this as a great opportunity for his career.

