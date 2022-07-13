Medical scheduled as Burnley agree deal for 20-year-old Premier League player

Burnley‘s recruitment drive ahead of their return to the Championship has continued as they have agreed a deal for Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, according to The Athletic.

Reports earlier on Wednesday from Maatsen’s native Netherlands, via Voetbal International, indicated that Dutch giants Feyenoord had lost out on the 20-year-old as he favoured a move to the Clarets.

And that is now set to happen, with a medical booked in for the youngster on Thursday in order to finalise a season-long deal.

Maatsen already has experience of England’s second tier, having spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Coventry City.

When at the Sky Blues, Maatsen featured 40 times in the Championship, scoring three times, and at times played further up the pitch as opposed to at left wing-back.

He is now set to link up with new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and provide competition at left-back for experienced Englishman Charlie Taylor, as well as provide an option on the wing.

The Verdict

With Callum O’Hare potentially arriving as well as Maatsen, Burnley’s squad, even with potentially a few more sales to come, is looking very strong.

Vincent Kompany and his recruitment team have been very aggressive in getting in the players that they have, and the type of player arriving makes a change from their previous years when in the Premier League.

In Maatsen, the Dutchman provides a quicker and more attacking outlet than Taylor, and he will provide strong competition for that starting left-back spot.

You cannot imagine that Chelsea will be loaning out Maatsen to warm the bench, so expect him to make a big impact next season.