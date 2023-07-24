Highlights Bristol Rovers are set to sign goalkeeper Matthew Cox on a season-long loan from Brentford, who rates him highly.

Cox, although young and unproven at the senior level, has impressed in development sides and has represented England at youth levels.

Cox will face competition from current Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw, but Brentford likely ensured he will have a chance to start the season as first-choice.

Bristol Rovers are set to sign goalkeeper Matthew Cox on a season-long loan from Brentford as Joey Barton strengthens his squad.

Who is Matthew Cox?

The 20-year-old stopper won’t be known to most fans, as he is yet to make his mark in professional football, but he is very highly-rated by the Bees, who signed him from Wimbledon a few years ago.

Despite not playing for the senior team, Cox has been impressive in the development sides, and he has also represented England at various youth levels up to U20.

So, he has very good pedigree for his age, and there are hopes that Cox will kick-on to make a career for himself at the highest level.

However, in the short-term, Brentford have decided that the next step for Cox is to go out on loan, and Football Insider have revealed that Barton is going to bring the keeper to the Memorial Stadium.

Bristol Rovers to sign Matthew Cox

The update makes it clear that this move is at a very advanced stage, with the player undergoing a medical before it’s finalised.

“Cox, 20, who spent a large part of last season as understudy to No.1 David Raya is being allowed to leave in order to gain some valuable first-team experience, and he is set to undergo a medical at Bristol Rovers today.

“As many as five EFL clubs have made loan enquiries to Brentford for Cox and the Premier League club have decided to send the keeper to League One hopefuls Bristol Rovers.”

The fact there were several other clubs showing an interest in Cox shows it’s a real coup for the Gas, and it will be a major boost for Barton to get this sorted ahead of the deadline.

Will Matthew Cox start for Bristol Rovers?

James Belshaw was the Bristol Rovers number one last season, and he has played in the recent friendlies. At 32, he is an experienced keeper and he has done a good job for the team since his arrival, which includes helping the side to promotion.

So, he is going to push Cox all the way for a place in the XI, but you can imagine that Brentford have asked for assurances that their youngster will at least start the season as the first-choice. Given the other interest in the player, they would have sent him somewhere they think he’s definitely going to play.

Of course, it will then be down to Cox to take the opportunity he has been given, and he will know that if his standards slip, he will lose his place. That fierce competition is exactly what Barton would want, and it will help drive standards at the club.

Bristol Rovers summer transfer plans

It has been a productive summer so far for Bristol Rovers, with Barton adding experience and quality to the group so far,

You can be sure that the boss still wants more, but he will be pleased with how the squad is shaping up, and Cox looks like another smart addition for the team.

Barton’s side begin their League One campaign with a trip to Portsmouth on August 5.