Bristol City are set to complete the signing of Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen for around £2m, with the player due for a medical next week.

Who is Ross McCrorie?

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Rangers, and whilst he made over 50 appearances for the Glasgow side, he failed to truly establish himself as a regular.

Therefore, after several loan spells, including one with Abderdeen, McCrorie joined the Dons on a permanent basis in 2021, and he has gone on to be a key player at Pittodrie since, which includes starring as they finished third to secure European football this season.

His form this season has caught the eye, with reports emerging that Bristol City were keen to win the race to land the Scotland U21 international.

The move has been on the cards for some time, but Bristol Live provided an update on the transfer as they revealed McCrorie is set for a medical.

They state the checks will take place ‘early next week’, with an official announcement to follow on the £2m deal. Interestingly, the update also adds that Nigel Pearson’s side have seen off competition from West Brom and Norwich City to win the race for the player.

McCrorie will bring versatility to the Robins’ squad, as he has played in central defence, as a wing-back and in central midfield for Aberdeen, so it remains to be seen where Pearson plans to use the player moving forward.

This is a great start to the window for Bristol City

It’s expected to be a very busy summer at Ashton Gate, as fans will know that many incomings and outgoings are on the cards, and this is a great start to the window. McCrorie is a talented player, who can play various positions, and he is someone who is about to enter his peak years, so it seems a very shrewd investment.

At £2m, they’re getting a good deal, and to have got the player ahead of Albion and Norwich says a lot, so all the recruitment team at Bristol City deserve plenty of credit once this gets over the line.

For McCrorie, he is joining a club that will give him game time, and he will see this as a great opportunity to show what he can do in the Championship. So, it seems a good deal for all parties, and Bristol City will hope there’s more to come over the next few weeks.