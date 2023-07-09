Jason Knight is set to join Bristol City from Derby County in a £2m deal, whilst the Rams are in talks about Kane Wilson moving in the opposite direction.

Jason Knight to join Bristol City from Derby

It’s no secret that the Robins are keen on the Ireland international, but they were not going to have a free run at the player, as Ipswich Town are among a host of clubs also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

However, in a major update shared by Telegraph reporter John Percy, it seems that Nigel Pearson is set to land his man, with Knight expected to undergo a medical ahead of the transfer.

“Bristol City are close to signing Derby midfielder Jason Knight for a fee of around £2m. The Republic of Ireland international has not travelled to Spain for Derby’s training camp and will have a medical in the next few days.”

Derby boss Paul Warne has made no secret of the fact that keeping Knight at the club beyond the current transfer window was always going to be very difficult. The 20-cap Irish international was entering the final year of his contract at Pride Park, so this was the last chance for the club to get a decent fee for the player.

Knight’s arrival will continue what has been a productive window for Bristol City, who have finalised moves for Ross McCrorie, Rob Dickie and Haydon Roberts, with Pearson wasting little time in adding to the group.

But, there is an expectation that influential midfielder Alex Scott will leave, with West Ham and Wolves among the clubs chasing the England youth international.

Derby in talks to sign Kane Wilson

The transfer update also revealed that the Rams are in talks to sign Wilson from Bristol City, with the right wing-back having endured a frustrating first year at Ashton Gate.

Injuries restricted the impact he could make in the previous campaign, and with Pearson having other players ahead of Wilson at the club, a summer move seems likely. The former Forest Green Rovers man had been in talks with Bolton, whilst Birmingham are also monitoring the 23-year-old.

Wilson had shone for Forest Green as they won League Two under Rob Edwards in 2022, so his arrival was seen as a real coup for the Robins. However, he hasn’t been able to get going for Bristol City, so a transfer could be what he needs to get more game time.

There’s no indication that the two deals are linked, so Knight’s move is set to go ahead regardless of how the talks play out with Derby for Wilson.

Bristol City summer transfer plans

This was always going to be a big summer for Pearson, and fans will surely be pleased with how it’s playing out so far.

Bringing in McCrorie, Dickie and Roberts looks very smart business, and this would be another fine addition. At 22, Knight is a player who has his best years in front of him, but he has already made over 150 appearances for Derby, so he is someone who has a lot of experience for his age.

It will be frustrating for the Rams to lose Knight, but he is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing at the highest level possible, and this gives the club some much-needed funds that can be used to strengthen the squad.