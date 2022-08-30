Medical scheduled as Birmingham City poised to finalise transfer move for West Ham player

Birmingham City are set to sign Emmanuel Longelo on a season-long loan from West Ham United as John Eustace ends his search for a left-back.

It has been a busy window so far for Blues, with Eustace replacing Lee Bowyer and the recruitment team have brought in many new signings as they look to help him in his first managerial role.

However, one area that hadn’t properly been addressed was left-back, with the reliable Kristian Pedersen leaving when his deal expired in the summer.

Therefore, getting someone in before the deadline was a priority and journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Longelo is poised to link up with Blues after a deal was struck between the clubs.

“Birmingham City have now reached an agreement with West Ham to sign talented left back Emmanuel Longelo on season-long loan. Medical will take place today then it will be signed.”

The 21-year-old has feature for the Hammers in cup competitions in the past but most of his minutes have come with the U23s.

The verdict

This seems like a good bit of business for Blues as they are bringing in a talented youngster who will be desperate to do well in his first season in competitive football.

Obviously, it was an area of the pitch that Eustace needed to improve and Longelo does appear to be ideally suited to the wing-back role as he is capable of getting forward well.

So, after a frustrating period, it seems as though Blues are set for a very productive end to the window as they improve the squad with new additions.

