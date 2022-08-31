Medical scheduled as Birmingham City close in on transfer swoop for 23-y/o striker

Birmingham City are set to sign Bordeaux’s Josh Maja on a five-year contract before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

It has been a hectic summer at St. Andrew’s, with John Eustace replacing Lee Bowyer as head coach, whilst there has been plenty of takeover talk surrounding the club, with a deal still in the pipeline.

So, it has been difficult for Eustace to reshape the squad as he wanted, but Blues have made plenty of new additions and journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Maja is set to be the latest recruit.

“Birmingham City are set to complete an important signing: official bid now submitted for Josh Maja, talent from Bordeaux with five year deal agreed. Maja will fly to England tonight in order to complete medical tests as first thing in the morning.”

The French side have had well-publicised financial issues which saw them relegated to the second tier, but Maja has continued to play, and he scored in their 4-0 win over Quevilly Rouen last night.

The 23-year-old is well-known to fans in English football, having played for Sunderland and had loan spells with Fulham and Stoke in recent years.

The verdict

This is a very exciting signing for Blues as Maja is a young striker who brings qualities that the side lack right now, with his pace, movement and finishing ability sure to improve the group.

In truth, his career has stalled recently with certain loans not working out and Maja hasn’t really settled at a club.

So, this could be exactly what he needs and it will continue what has been a very productive end to the window for Birmingham with the squad now looking in good shape.

