Medical scheduled as Birmingham City close in on signing of Premier League player

Birmingham City are expected to complete the signing of Troy Deeney, with the striker having a medical ahead of the switch.

The Watford man is in talks with his current club about leaving, and given his status as a modern day legend of the Hornets, it’s not expected to be too much of an issue considering Deeney is no longer a key figure.

And, it appears that a resolution is close, as Football Insider have revealed that Deeney is poised to move to St. Andrew’s after agreeing terms with Blues, meaning the medical is the final obstacle before an announcement comes.

Lee Bowyer has made it clear that he wanted to bring in a new striker and the addition of the 33-year-old would go down very well with the support as Deeney is a lifelong fan himself.

As well as that, the former Walsall target man has proven himself as a top performer in the Championship over the years, helping the side to two promotions, whilst he also hit double figures in three of his five Premier League seasons.

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season? Stephen Clemence Nicky Butt Kenny Cunningham Damien Johnson

The verdict

This would be a great signing for Blues and it would give the club a real lift and increase the optimism that they can make this a special year.

Some will have concerns that he’s no longer the player he was, and he’s clearly suffered a lot with injuries, but he will bring a leadership and know-how to the group that’s currently lacking.

Plus, with his physicality, he will be ideally suited to Blues’ style of play and Bowyer could be the man to get Deeney firing for his boyhood club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.