Reading may have a new head coach in the form of Ruben Selles, but there are deeper concerns at the Select Car Leasing Stadium ahead of the 2023-24 League One season.

The Royals and their owners have multiple charges hanging over their head relating to the non-payment of wages last season, as well as their continued sanctions for breaching the EFL's profit and sustainability rules.

They have also recently had a run-in with HMRC, and a winding-up petition that has been served by them only potentially spells more trouble for the Berkshire outfit.

Selles clearly has his work cut out at the club and needs to put a squad together for pre-season quickly, with senior players such as Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite departed on free transfers and Tom Ince sold to Watford.

It's not just first-teamers that are departing Reading though as they are now losing out on one of their brighest talents to the riches of the Premier League.

Man City set to sign Reading striker Luca Fletcher

There has been interest in Reading starlet Luca Fletcher for some time, with the striker attracting attention north of the border from Old Firm pair Rangers and Celtic.

However, Manchester City's keenness to strike a deal for the 16-year-old became apparent in May, and now it looks like they've won the battle for his services.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City are now closing in on the signing of Fletcher to add him to their already talented academy ranks from this summer onwards.

It is believed that a fee of around £600,000 has been agreed, which includes future add-ons that Reading can potentially benefit from, and all the relevant paperwork is set to be signed as Fletcher has passed a medical with the Citizens.

Who is Luca Fletcher?

Fletcher is a teenage forward who was prolific for the Royals' academy ranks last season, scoring over 20 times as well as notching for England's under-16's.

Reading clearly saw potential in Fletcher early on in his time at the club as he made his debut for their under-18's at the age of just 14, but they are set to lose out on his services before he can put pen to paper on a scholarship deal with the Royals.

West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion were also keen on Fletcher, who has scored five goals in nine appearances for England at under-16 level, and he even spent time training with the Hammers earlier in the year, but it is Man City who are set to land his services.