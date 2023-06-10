Kevin Nisbet has signed for Millwall from Hibernian in a deal that could be worth up to £2m.

Who is Kevin Nisbet?

The Scotland international was in talks to join the Lions in January after the two clubs agreed a fee, but the 26-year-old decided to remain in Edinburgh for the rest of the campaign.

However, Millwall’s interest in the player hasn’t disappeared, and it was revealed last week that they had once again agreed a fee for Nisbet, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Easter Road.

Herald Scotland has confirmed that the transfer has now been finalised, with Nisbet agreeing a deal until 2026 at The Den, whilst there will be an option to extend that by 12 months.

The update adds that the fee could reach £2m, which would make it a club-record deal for Millwall, with their £1.7m deal for Zian Flemming last year their current highest purchase.

Gary Rowett’s side missed out on a play-off place on a dramatic final day in the Championship, so they will be hoping to kick-on and reach the top six next season.

There was a real reliance on Flemming and Tom Bradshaw for goals, so Nisbet’s arrival could ease that burden on the pair.

Nisbet struck 12 times for Hibs in 19 games as they finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership, just two points away from the European places.

Millwall’s summer transfer plans

This is a fantastic start to the window for Millwall, as we all know they need more firepower, and Nisbet looks like a shrewd addition. Not only is he a good finisher, but he is also a good footballer and will bring more quality to a Millwall side that can sometimes be predictable in the way they play.

Of course, there’s still more work to be done in the market, and Rowett will be keen to add to his group to ensure they can last the distance, and it does seem as though he will be backed.

So, there are exciting times ahead for the Lions, and bringing in Nisbet for the price suggested is a smart bit of business, and you would back him to adapt to the Championship well given how he performed north of the border over the past few years.