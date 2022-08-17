Medical passed as Hull City close in on latest transfer swoop

Ryan Woods will complete his move to Hull City from Birmingham City within the next 24 hours after passing his medical.

The 28-year-old has not been involved in Blues’ last two games, with strong rumours that he would be the latest new recruit for the Tigers.

And, with the midfielder spotted at Turf Moor alongside Hull owner Acun Ilicali as the side drew 1-1 with Burnley last night, it became apparent that the move was imminent.

Woods was up north to finalise the switch today and Football Insider have confirmed that he has passed his medical with the club, meaning there are a few final formalities to finish before the transfer is announced.

Bringing in the former Stoke City man will be a welcome boost for Shota Arveladze who is still looking to add to his squad despite the excellent start to the season that Hull have enjoyed.

The point against the Clarets means Arveladze’s side are unbeaten in four games, collecting eight points, and they sit second in the Championship table ahead of tonight’s fixtures.

Did these 25 Hull City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Hull City signed Geovanni on a free transfer. True False

The verdict

This seems like a smart bit of business from Hull, so the fans should be relieved that it’s all nearly done and it’s a case of waiting for the announcement.

Whilst the team have started well, it’s clear they are lacking that bit of depth in the squad, so Woods will help and the fact he has plenty of Championship experience is a real bonus.

So, it continues what has been an exciting window for the club and it will be interesting to see what other deals get done ahead of the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.