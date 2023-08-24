Highlights Bologna are closing in on the signing of Leicester City left-back Victor Kristiansen.

The deal will see the Denmark international initially join the Serie A side on loan, and will include an option to buy.

A medical has been booked, and the 20-year-old could now complete his move in the next few days.

Bologna are closing in on the signing of left-back Victor Kristiansen from Leicester City.

That's according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who says that the Serie A side could complete the signing of the Denmark international in the next two/three days.

How have things gone for Kristiansen at Leicester?

Kristiansen only joined Leicester back in the January transfer window, arriving from Copenhagen for a reported £17million fee, the highest fee ever paid to a Danish side for the signing of a single player.

The 20-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Foxes, and made 14 appearances in all competitions for the club during the second half of last season.

However, he was unable to prevent Leicester suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, and is yet to make an appearance for the club during the current campaign, under new management Enzo Maresca.

As a result, it now seems as though Kristiansen is set for a move to pastures new before the window closes at the end of this month.

What is the latest on Kristiansen's move from Leicester to Bologna?

Earlier this month, it was reported that Serie A side Bologna were keen on the signing of Kristansen, and it now seems as though they are close to getting their man.

According to this update from Romano, Bologna are now due to complete a deal that will see the left-back join the club on a season-long loan.

It is thought that as part of the deal, the Serie A side will have the option to buy Kristiansen next summer, with a four-year contract having been agreed for the left-back.

That could mean he is a Bologna player until the end of the 2027/28 season, the same time that his current contract with Leicester is due to expire.

A medical has apparently now been booked for Kristiansen, with Romano stating that there is an expectation that the deal will be confirmed in the next two/three days.

Another Leicester exit

Kristiansen looks set to become the latest in a long list of first-team players to leave Leicester this summer, in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Already since the end of last season, senior figures such as Jonny Evans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Nampalys Mendy, Ayoze Perez and Youri Tielemans have departed the club.

Even so, it has still been a promising start to the Championship season for Leicester, who have picked up three wins from their three league wins under new manager Enzo Maresca.

That puts them second in the current Championship standings, ahead of their trip to The New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon, to face Rotherham United.