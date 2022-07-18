Medical lined up as Millwall win transfer battle for Leeds United player

Leeds United’s Jamie Shackleton has agreed to join Millwall on loan and a medical could take place tomorrow before the move is finalised.

The 22-year-old struggled for minutes since Jesse Marsch was appointed at Elland Road, and he was unlikely to get game time this season after the Whites have strengthened this summer.

Therefore, a move was seen as the best step for Shackleton’s development, with a host of Championship clubs credited with an interest in the England youth international.

And, it’s Millwall who have won the race, with The Athletic revealing that the player has chosen the Lions and he will now travel to the capital to finalise the switch, with a medical potentially taking place on Tuesday.

Providing it’s all sorted, Shackleton will be the second player to move from Leeds to The Den, with Gary Rowett bringing in centre-back Charlie Cresswell on a season-long loan as well earlier this summer.

Millwall’s Championship campaign begins in 12 days time when they host Stoke City in their opening game.

The verdict

This looks as though it’s another smart bit of business for Millwall as Shackleton is a highly talented player who has proven himself at this level with the Whites in the past, including the year they won promotion.

Perhaps frustratingly for Shackleton, he hasn’t always played in his best position, but he should get a run in central midfield under Rowett, but his versatility will help the team over the course of the season.

Now, it’s about waiting for official confirmation and once it’s done it will continue what has been a fantastic window so far for Millwall.

