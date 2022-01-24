Medical imminent as Stoke City player looks set for Championship switch

Adam Davies is set for a medical as part of his impending move to Sheffield United.

According to Football Insider, the goalkeeper is set to make the switch from Stoke City to Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

United have made a move for the 29-year old following the loss of Robin Olsen last week. They see the Stoke City man as a replacement for the Swede.

Olsen had his time at United cut short as his parent club AS Roma agreed a new loan deal with Premier League side Aston Villa.

Davies has made 12 Championship appearances for Stoke so far this season. Michael O’Neill’s side are ninth in the table, with Davis having conceded 10 of their 28 goals against this campaign.

That has resulted in Davies keeping five clean sheets for Stoke this season.

The goalkeeper was Heckingbottom’s top target to replace Olsen this January and it now looks like the Blades have secured their man.

Davies played under Heckingbottom before at Barnsley, where the Welsh international played 104 times.

Sheffield United are 11th in the Championship, two points behind Stoke but with a game in hand.

Heckingbottom’s side won their last game, coming out 2-0 victors against Luton Town.

Their next fixture comes against Peterborough on January 29.

The Verdict

This looks like a good signing for the Blades. Heckingbottom knows the player and the club have moved swiftly to get their top target.

That pre-existing relationship between the player and manager should help ease him into the side quickly, too.

Olsen was obviously a sudden loss to the team, but the club have reacted well by moving for a replacement and getting their man.

It can be difficult to replace a goalkeeper at the best of times, but to do so on a short turnaround in January is very impressive.