Ilia Gruev is poised to make a move to Leeds United before tomorrow's deadline. A medical has been booked for the Bulgarian.

The transfer window is coming to its head, and Leeds look likely to add another midfield option to their ranks. Werder Bremen man, Gruev, is set to undergo a medical, and complete a move to Yorkshire, according to The Athletic.

This news comes after reports emerged explaining that a move is close to being completed by Middlesbrough and former Whites target, Lewis O'Brien.

New recruits are needed if Leeds are to continue to climb up the Championship table. Their poor start to the season had fans panicking, as the club only collected two points from their first three contests. Despite a triumph over the weekend against high-flyers Ipswich Town, there is still a way to go if United are to compete.

Who is Ilia Gruev?

Gruev currently plies his trade with German outfit, Werder Bremen, after joining them in 2015. The 23-year-old made 50 appearances for the youth team. He was made to wait for his break into senior football, which eventually came in December 2020. Gruev was introduced in the latter stages of Bremen's DFB Pokal second round tie against Hannover.

However, during the following season, more game time was provided, as the club's second tier voyage began. The Bulgarian was utilised 26 times as the River Islanders were promoted back to the Bundesliga at the first time of asking.

As a result of his impressive performances, Gruev played over 1500 minutes upon returning to the top-flight last season, and boasted an impressive 87% pass accuracy.

As well as showcasing his skillset at club level, he has also tried his luck within the Bulgaria set-up. Gruev has appeared on eight occasions; twice in friendlies, twice in the Nations League and four times in European Championship qualifiers.

How has Leeds United's transfer business been so far?

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds have been looking to bring in talent that will steer them back to the topflight immediately.

Whilst the transfer window started slowly for Daniel Farke's men, the squad appears to finally be taking shape. The recent acquisitions of Joel Piroe, who scored on his debut against Ipswich, and Djed Spence, who signed yesterday, have boosted the mood significantly at Elland Road.

The Whites have also brought Joe Rodon, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, and former Chelsea prospect Ethan Ampadu into the building over recent weeks.

Star central midfielder Tyler Adams has been amongst the many to leave Yorkshire. The loan departure of Marc Roca and permanent transfer of the aforementioned American has left a gap that needs filling by a new recruit.

Would Ilia Gruev be a good signing for Leeds United?

As mentioned above, a new midfielder is a necessity before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow. Gruev's defensive acumen will provide Leeds with a base to build from.

Moreover, the player is still young and has experience playing international football, so, in the eyes of supporters, this will be an exciting coup.