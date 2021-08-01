Medical delayed as Fulham look to wrap up signing of 26-year-old

Fulham are looking to wrap up the signing of Matt Grimes, but a delayed medical is preventing a move from being finalised.

Grimes has been a key player for the Swans over the last few seasons, making 45 appearances in the Championship and contributing to six goals from midfield last term.

The Swansea captain is attracting plenty of interest, though, with Fulham and Bournemouth being linked with his signature.

Grimes only has a year left on his contract and could be set to leave the Liberty Stadium on the cheap, with Fulham leading the race to sign the 26-year-old.

But as per the Daily Mail, Grimes has tested positive for COVID which is delaying a medical and preventing a move from being completed.

It seems that when Grimes is fit and fully recovered, then a medical will take place and his move to Craven Cottage will be completed.

Grimes has made 157 appearances for Swansea since joining from Exeter City in 2015, spending time out on loan at Blackburn, Leeds and Northampton.

The Verdict

It’s frustrating for Fulham as they will hope to wrap up Grimes’ signature before their Championship campaign gets underway.

But it seems that a move looks likely to happen, and even though there is a bit of a delay right now, Fulham shouldn’t panic.

To bring in a player of his quality for a cut-price deal would be a shrewd bit of business and it shows another statement of intent made by the London club upon their return to the Championship.