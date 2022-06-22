Medical completed as Derby County player closes in on Premier League switch

Derby County youngster Malcolm Ebiowei is poised to join Crystal Palace on a long-term contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old has been of interest to many top flight clubs in recent weeks, including Manchester United, with the Red Devils reportedly pushing very hard to secure the teenager’s services.

However, much like former Rams forward Luke Plange, who departed Pride Park permanently in January, Ebiowei is set to complete a switch to the Eagles, with Romano reporting that a five-year contract will be penned and a medical has already been completed.

Ebiowei only joined County in September, having spent time in Arsenal and Rangers’ academy systems, and went straight in to playing for Derby’s under-age teams.

Due to the club’s financial situation though, Wayne Rooney blooded youngsters into his senior squad, and handed Ebiowei his debut in February.

The winger went on to make 16 Championship appearances for the club, scoring his first senior goal against Blackpool in the penultimate match of the 2021-22 season, whilst also notching two assists.

With his contract set to expire though this summer and the club unable to offer him fresh terms due to their administration situation, Derby have been powerless as Ebiowei heads for the capital to sign for Patrick Vieira’s side.

The Verdict

Despite only competing in Championship football for a small amount of time, Ebiowei really excited Derby fans with his performances.

It was a steep learning curve for the teenager having gone quickly from youth football to the second tier of English football, but he did enough to attract the attention of some top clubs.

In an ideal world, Derby would have loved to keep him next season to give him a full season in League One of playing regularly.

However, you cannot blame Ebiowei for moving on with the club’s situation still unclear, and he will be in good hands at Palace, who look to give young talents a chance when they can.