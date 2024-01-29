Highlights Southampton set to sign David Brooks on loan from Bournemouth to strengthen promotion hopes.

Brooks' limited playing time at Bournemouth prompts loan move in January.

Saints win race for Brooks as he undergoes medical tests tomorrow.

Southampton are set to sign David Brooks on loan from Bournemouth for the rest of the season as Russell Martin looks to improve his squad for the promotion run-in.

Southampton to sign David Brooks

The Welsh international has endured a tough campaign so far, as he has failed to establish himself as a regular under Andoni Iraola, with Brooks making just 13 Premier League appearances, many of which have been from the bench.

Therefore, a loan move has been suggested in the January window, with Leeds United and Southampton having been linked with the player.

And, it’s Saints who have won the race for Brooks, as journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that he is poised to have a medical tomorrow before the move is finalised.

"EXCL: Southampton have agreed loan deal to sign David Brooks from Bournemouth. Understand medical tests have been booked on Tuesday for 26 year old winger."

More to follow...