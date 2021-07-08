Medical booked as Stoke City man set for Premier League transfer move

Stoke City are set to get rid of another big earner as Peter Etebo has all-but secured himself a move to Premier League side Watford, according to The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal.

The Hornets have agreed a one-year loan for the Nigeria international midfielder, who hasn’t played a game for the Potters since 2019 and has been on loan spells to Spain and Turkey in the past two years.

But he’s set to stay in England for the upcoming campaign with Xisco Munoz seemingly seeing something in him to take him to the Premier League.

Etebo signed for Stoke in the summer of 2018 when they had just been relegated from the Premier League, but when Michael O’Neill arrived as manager in late 2019 he dropped Etebo from his squad.

But he was a regular for Galatasaray last season as they battled for the Turkish Super Lig title and it’s led to Premier League interest which has come to fruition.

The Verdict

Etebo has clearly always had talent, but O’Neill has seemingly never been a fan of the Nigerian and pretty much exiled him from his plans.

But after re-finding himself in Turkey last season, Etebo is now reaping the rewards for those efforts and has earned himself a move into the Premier League for the first time.

Watford have a lot of midfielders so Etebo has a battle on his hands to get into Xisco’s starting line-up, but this is a good deal for Stoke.

The Hornets will probably be paying all of his wages and there will be hope that they take him off Stoke’s hands on a permanent basis next summer as he has one year left on his contract when the loan expires.