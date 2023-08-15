Sheffield Wednesday are closing on their latest signing.

The Owls have been proactive in the transfer window under the fresh management of Xisco Muniz, bringing in nine players to date.

Reece James' temporary spell on loan was made a permanent one at the end of June, alongside familiar faces at this level such as Ashley Fletcher, Di'Shon Bernard and Bambo Diaby.

They have also cast the net out on the continent, though, bringing in the likes of Juan Delgado and Pol Valentin from Pacos de Ferreira and Sporting Gijon respectively, Mohamed Diaby and Anthony Musaba on loan from Portimonense and Monaco, and Devis Vasquez for the season from Italian giants AC Milan.

It is a very bold and risky transfer strategy bringing in players with no prior experience in English football, but Wednesday clearly feel confident in it.

It is also something they are looking to continue by signing Djeidi Gassama from PSG, according to French journalist Loic Tanzi.

Djeidi Gassama Sheffield Wednesday transfer details

Tanzi has reported that the teenager is "on site" and currently undergoing a medical.

He has also claimed that Gassama has left PSG for free, although the French side will be entitled to 20% of his potential resale value and a possible bonus of €1m.

That reporting is in line with Yorkshire Live, who have suggested that the youngster is indeed set to sign permanently for Wednesday.

Who is Djeidi Gassama?

Gassama is a 19-year-old winger who has spent the last four years with the illustrious PSG academy after signing from Brest in 2019.

He went on to sign his first professional terms a year later, which were extended when he headed out on loan to Belgium with Eupen last summer.

Gassama scored twice in 19 outings for Eupen, who finished one point above the First Division A drop zone in 15th position.

Born in Mauritiana, Gassama has earned two caps for France's U20 side to date since 2022.

He has long been held in high regard in the French capital, too, earning plaudits for his speed and dribbling and even receiving his professional debut last year by then-boss Mauricio Pochettino, who spoke highly of the youngster's talent.

What has Mauricio Pochettino said about Sheffield Wednesday's next signing?

Speaking to the media after handing the prospect his debut against Montpellier, Pochettino heaped praise on Gassama.

He explained: "It's always a great moment when it's the debut of a youngster.

"He's a very good lad with great potential.

"But we have to take it slowly. I think that is the future of this club, with youngsters.

"He's going to become very important, along with the other players in the academy too."

Will Djeide Gassama be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

While Gassama evidently still has a lot to learn at such a young age, it is nonetheless difficult to not be extremely excited if you are a Wednesday supporter.

Pochettino's praise very much speaks volumes and such words from one of the most esteemed coaches in world football will only generate further optimism among the Owls fanbase.

It will be interesting to see just how much of an impact Gassama will have in the here and now as he appears very much a long-term signing, although he could well be a potent weapon appearing from the bench against tired opposition defenders with his pace and trickery out wide.