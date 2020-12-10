‘Meaningless talk’, ‘Get rid of the dinosaur’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans frustrated by Chris Hughton’s latest claims

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has claimed that his side did not deserve to lose to league leaders Norwich City last night, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

Jacob Lungi Sorensen put the Canaries ahead just before the break but Anthony Knockaert scored Forest’s first goal since the 7th of November to pull the visitors level after 74 minutes at Carrow Road.

They didn’t stay level for long, however, as Emi Buendia’s deflected strike three minutes later proved the winner for Daniel Farke’s men.

Speaking after the game, Hughton told club media that his side did not deserve to lose to Norwich.

He said: “It’s a disappointing defeat because I didn’t think it was a deserved one over the 90 minutes. In the first half, Norwich were better than us, despite not really creating many clear-cut opportunities but we ended up conceding a poor goal on the stroke of half-time.

“What I did get was a very positive reaction from the players in the second half and once we got the equaliser, I couldn’t see us losing the game because we were so firmly in the ascendancy.

“That’s the way things are going for us at the moment. Norwich got a very fortuitous second goal but I thought our character throughout the second half was much better and much more like what I want to see.

We coped with them pretty well in the first half but we still need to be much better on the ball ourselves and try to create opportunities going forward.”

Forest have now lost five of their last six games and sit within one place and one point of the bottom three.

Things don’t get much easier for the Reds either as they welcome Brentford to the City Ground on Saturday.

It seems Forest fans are beginning to lose patience with their manager, who took over from Sabri Lamouchi in October, and were not particularly pleased by his assessment of last night’s game.

Plenty of supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustration…

get rid of the dinosaur Chris hughton!! — Darren P (@DarrenP42093616) December 10, 2020

Ok brilliant, and exactly how many points for a ‘very positive reaction’ (when we’re losing?). You can’t claim that when the other team is comfortably sitting on their lead and we don’t actually threaten them — Archie (@NFFC_Top_Boy) December 10, 2020

Look Chris we don’t want to hear your meaningless talk but we are so desperate for win/result otherwise you will be fired on the spot and results don’t go into your favour in the next two games.I hope your listening my talk keenly — Sharma Nooradhin (@nooradhin) December 10, 2020

One of the most Idiotic things I often hear coaches say, “We deserved more”, no you got exactly what you deserved, just play better and you will get better. — Michael Pine (@mikeypine) December 10, 2020

Sorry Forest fans, you deserve better…. Houghton is the classic manager who works well with good players but never coaches average ones. — Robert Quat. (@HuggingMuninn) December 10, 2020

Maybe go put with a more positive mindset instead of waiting for us to be one down before venturing forward?! — Dale Camm (@Cammobscura) December 9, 2020