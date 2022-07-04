McNamara, Roberts, Priority position identified: The QPR weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to complete some more incoming transfer business between now and the end of the summer window in their quest to push for promotion once more.

They will have a real desire to redeem themselves following their collapse during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign, though their performances during the early parts of the season will give them plenty of confidence.

The R’s have lost some first-teamers that were previously key to their cause, including Yoann Barbet who was one of the first names on the teamsheet for much of last term alongside Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne with the trio forming an effective relationship.

Jake Clarke-Salter has come in as a replacement, however, with manager Michael Beale also moving to address another key position as he brought in left-back Kenneth Paal from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

There are plenty of other players that will need to arrive at Loftus Road in the coming months though considering the number of players that have left the English capital in recent times.

And this latest round-up focuses on incomings with Beale’s side being linked with a couple of players.

McNamara interest backed up

West London Sport have confirmed Millwall wing-back Danny McNamara is on the R’s radar and are preparing to make an offer for his services if he rejects fresh terms at The Den.

Signing a new deal in February 2021, it’s currently unclear when his current contract expires but he could potentially be available for a cut-price deal if he doesn’t accept the Lions’ fresh offer.

After all, Gary Rowett’s side are preparing to spend this summer with Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Benik Afobe all arriving in the English capital for undisclosed fees.

However, they will surely do everything they can to try and get the right-sided player tied down to fresh terms after seeing him make his full breakthrough during 2021/22 and he has become one of their most important assets.

QPR’s interest in McNamara was first revealed by Football League World in the middle stages of last week.

Competition for Roberts emerges

As per a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, the west London outfit are currently in pole position to secure a loan agreement for Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts, with the 23-year-old expected to make a temporary exit from Elland Road within the next week.

The same report revealed Hull City were also trying to win the race for his signature – but they aren’t the only sides competing for Roberts with Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town also believed to have him on their radar.

The advanced midfielder made 23 Premier League appearances for Leeds last term but an injury towards the latter stages of the campaign jeopardised his chances of forcing his way into Jesse Marsch’s plans for next season.

He could, however, be a good option for QPR with the Welshman able to play up front and he will be hoping to get as many appearances under his belt as possible going into the World Cup later this year.

Right-back on the agenda

The club are looking to add a right-back to their squad before the summer window closes, as per West London Sport.

It’s perhaps no surprise then that they’ve been linked with McNamara – and he could potentially arrive as a replacement for Moses Odubajo who left the club on the expiration of his contract this summer.

It’s also unclear whether Albert Adomah will play at right-back or right wing-back under new manager Beale and though Osman Kakay remains an option, an addition in this area could be useful.

However, there are a couple of other areas that ideally need to be addressed as well, with another central defender arguably needing to come in even with Clarke-Salter arriving, unless Conor Masterson steps up.

Strikers will also be required following the departures of Charlie Austin and former loanee Andre Gray.