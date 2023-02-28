McNally extends his stay: 3 potential Coventry City transfer developments that would excite supporters

As far as rises up the EFL pyramid go in recent years, Coventry City‘s recovery and surge has to be one of the real success stories recently.

The Sky Blues were languishing in League Two in the 2017-18 season after suffering an unthinkable relegation to the fourth tier the season prior – within a few years though they were not only back in League One but had also won promotion to the Championship.

Two promotions in the space of three seasons saw the Sky Blues back in the second tier, and despite major questions being raised regarding SISU’s ownership and decisions over the years, the hard work of Mark Robins as manager and some extremely smart recruitment has meant that on the pitch, things have been brilliant.

This coming summer could be somewhat of a worrying one though with some major players in the squad going into the final year of their contracts – in a more positive spin though lets look at three developments in the transfer window that could happen that would well and truly excite the fanbase.

14 quiz questions about historic Coventry City moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Who did Coventry defeat in the 1987 FA Cup final? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

Gyokeres resists summer transfer move

Even though the play-offs are not out of the question, it’s more-than likely Coventry will be a Championship club once again next season – and that could mean the end of Viktor Gyokeres’ time at the CBS Arena.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, the Swede has been absolutely electric in-front of goal and quite rightly has been linked to top flight clubs.

Until now, Coventry have been able to fend off all interest in their Scandinavian star, but if he doesn’t sign a new contract before the start of pre-season for the 2023-24 campaign, then he will have just one year remaining.

Whilst it will be risky for Coventry to reject bids this summer for Gyokeres if that is the case, they could wait until January to listen to offers – by that point though overseas clubs can approach on a pre-contract arrangement, and that would mean the Sly Blues would not get a transfer fee.

Coventry are a better team with Gyokeres in it though, so if the Swede wants to stay a while longer and turns down moves to bigger clubs, then that is still a positive.

McNally loan extension

Coventry have utilised the loan market pretty well this season, but all their loanees are based in their defence – three of them centre-backs.

Callum Doyle is at Manchester City on a long-term deal whilst Jonathan Panzo could potentially be purchased on a permanent deal from Nottingham Forest, and the newest addition has been Luke McNally from Burnley.

Having failed to get any real game-time since his summer move from Oxford United, McNally departed the Clarets on a temporary basis and has played every league minute since being available – he’s clearly made an impact as well as Cov have conceded just twice in his six appearances.

With Burnley heading for the Premier League it seems, McNally is likely to be on the fringes of their squad once again next season, so an extended loan – with perhaps the option of a permanent deal for a seven-figure fee at the end of the 2023-24 season – would be perfect and may work for all parties.

Hamer signs long-term contract

Like Gyokeres, another star whose contract will expire in June 2024 is Gustavo Hamer, and he is just as influential as the club’s talisman.

Even though his disciplinary record has been incredibly patchy – although he has behaved since his two early season red cards in 2022 – Hamer is perhaps the complete midfielder in the Championship with his creativity, box-to-box nature and also his combative style.

The vultures of course will probably be circling to watch him in the coming weeks as he approaches the final year of his deal, but around this time last year he signed an extra year’s extension – for that to happen again at this point is perhaps asking a bit too much.

However, if Coventry and Doug King could push the boat and offer the Brazil-born midfielder a bumper new long-term deal, then perhaps Hamer will stick around – and what a boost that would be.