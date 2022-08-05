McNair starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face QPR on Saturday

Middlesbrough are on their travels this weekend, taking on Queens Park Rangers and looking for their first victory of the 2022/23 campaign.

Chris Wilder’s side were pegged back by West Brom last Saturday in the Championship’s evening kick-off, picking up a point against a side that many feel will be a promotion rival this term.

That point instantly becomes a good one if Boro can pick up three on their travels against QPR.

In a bid to get that win, we can see Wilder opting for a couple of changes this weekend, as he welcomes Paddy McNair back into contention and looks to get the final third clicking.

As our graphic above shows, we are expecting McNair to return to the right centre-back role – a position Wilder has stated is the Northern Irishman’s best.

Anfernee Dijksteel is the player to miss out unfortunately, with Marc Bola and Darragh Lenihan in the unit ahead of Zack Steffen.

Think you’re a Middlesbrough expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 When were they founded? 1876 1886 1896 1906

The midfield remains unchanged, with Jonny Howson anchoring, Riley McGree and Matt Crooks just ahead of him, with Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones providing the width.

We can see another change in the final third with Marcus Forss coming in to replace Duncan Watmore, partnering Chuba Akpom.