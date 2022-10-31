McNair starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Hull on Tuesday night

Middlesbrough take on Hull City tomorrow night, looking for their first victory under the management of Michael Carrick.

Carrick watched Boro take the lead against Preston North End on Saturday through Chuba Akpom, only for Emil Riis to equalise and Jordan Storey to win the game in stoppage time at the end of the second-half.

That’s a result that still leaves Boro hovering just outside the relegation zone, yet there’s a chance to get moving in the right direction under Carrick when they travel to Hull, who are hardly a convincing outfit at the level.

Looking ahead to Carrick’s selection, it’s going to take time for him to settle on a starting line-up, whilst it’s still quite early to be predicting a system.

As our graphic above outlines, it’s quite a simple 4-4-2 system we can see Boro going with.

A solid base of the returning Marc Bola, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry and Tommy Smith will help protect goalkeeper, Zack Steffen.

In terms of the midfield pivot ahead of them, Jonny Howson should play, whilst there’s a case to say Paddy McNair comes into the starting line-up given his quality in both attack and defence.

This system allows attack-minded wingers, even if they are more traditional wing-backs in Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones – the pair remain the natural width options in this squad.

Finally, looking at the attack, Akpom probably deserves to keep his place and Carrick might fancy a look at Marcus Forss from the off against a former club.

