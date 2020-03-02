McNair and Gestede to start in a 4-2-3-1? The confirmed Middlesbrough line-up to take on Nottingham Forest this evening

Jonathan Woodgate has made three changes for the clash with Nottingham Forest.

Marvin Johnson and Paddy McNair have both come into the starting XI, replacing George Friend and George Saville.

There’s also a place in the team for Rudy Gestede who is a surprise starter in place of Ashley Fletcher.

That means that Aynsley Pears is in goal, with Johnson likely to join Harold Moukoudi, Ryan Shotton and Jonny Howson in defence.

McNair will join Adam Clayton in defensive midfield, while the more advanced trio will be Marcus Tavernier, Lewis Wing and Hayden Coulson who continues on the left.

Ashley Fletcher misses out with a hamstring injury and so is replaced by Gestede as the lone striker.

The bench has a youthful look with George Friend, Britt Assombalonga and Fletcher all dropping out of the matchday 18.