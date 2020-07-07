McManaman starts: How we expect Luton Town to line-up v Barnsley tonight

Luton Town will be hoping they can get their survival bid back on track when they return to action on Tuesday evening against Barnsley.

The Hatters were thrashed 5-0 by Reading in their last match, which means they currently sit bottom of the Championship table, and five points adrift of safety with five matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

But how can we expect Luton Town to line-up for their game against Barnsley this evening at Kenilworth Road?

Find out below…..

Simon Sluga is likely to retain his place between the posts for this one, despite his poor showing against Reading at the weekend.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sonny Bradley didn’t cover themselves in much glory against Reading on Saturday, as they allowed Yakou Meite to score four goals at Kenilworth Road.

They’ll have to be at their best to minimise the threat posed by Jacob Brown and Cauley Woodrow for Barnsley.

Brad Potts is likely to start at left-back for the Hatters, and will be hoping he can retain his place in the side for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

James Bree could come into the side for this one in place of Matthew Pearson who struggled against the Royals on Saturday.

How much can you remember about Luton’s last clash with Barnsley earlier this season? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 8 A 3-1 victory was Luton's first win of the season - True or false? True False

Ryan Tunnicliffe and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu have been regulars in the centre of midfield for Luton, and it’s likely to remain that way for this one against Barnsley.

Harry Cornick has been a rare bright spark for the Hatters in recent weeks, and will be hoping he can continue to be a threat going forward on Tuesday evening.

Callum McManaman could come into the starting XI in place of Elliott Lee, as Nathan Jones looks to keep his squad fresh heading into the final five matches of the season.

Izzy Brown could line-up in the central attacking midfield role, and will be keen to be a threat going forward against a Barnsley side that have shown improvement in recent weeks.

James Collins will lead the line for Luton against Barnsley, and will be key to the Hatters’ chances of Championship survival, having netted 12 goals in all competitions this term.