McKirdy starts: The predicted Swindon Town XI to face Port Vale on Sunday

Swindon Town won their last four games on the bounce to bulldoze their way into the play-offs in League Two under Ben Garner.

The Robins have had an excellent first season under Clem Morfuni’s ownership and will be hoping to get past Port Vale to book their place at Wembley Stadium.

Port Vale fell away from the automatic promotion picture alarmingly towards the end of the campaign but Darrell Clarke’s side picked up an enormous 1-0 win at Exeter City on the final day to breed some confidence ahead of their trip to The County Ground.

Garner has no fresh injury concerns to contemplate ahead of Vale’s visit and some breathless attacking football can be expected by the Robins.

There has been a fairly settled line-up for the last month or so at Swindon and we are predicting an unchanged side to step out for the first leg…

Josh Davison has performed very well since arriving on loan from Charlton Athletic in January, and has gone some way to replacing the threat of Tyreece Simpson, who impressed in a temporary spell from Ipswich Town in the first half of the campaign.

Swindon arguably have the most menacing attacking contingent in the play-offs in the fourth tier, and Mansfield Town and Northampton Town would probably rather take on Port Vale in the final if they were to choose an opponent.

Harry McKirdy has had a breakout season in the EFL, and with the youthful exuberance of Louie Barry, infectious energy of Jonny Williams and vision and guile of Jack Payne, the Robins will be expecting to take some kind of advantage to Vale Park next week.