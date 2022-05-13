McKenna starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Sheffield United on Saturday

Nottingham Forest will be looking to secure a positive result in the first leg of their play-off semi-final with Sheffield United tomorrow when they head to Bramall Lane.

The Reds managed to secure a point in dramatic fashion when these two sides met earlier this year as Ryan Yates scored an equaliser in stoppage-time.

Yates is one of a host of players who will be looking to return to the club’s starting eleven this weekend after missing the club’s recent clash with Hull City due to an issue with his shoulder.

With there being very little margin for error in the play-offs, Forest know that they will need to be at their very best in order to eliminate the Blades from this competition.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown, we have decided to take a look at how the Reds could line up against Paul Heckingbottom’s side…

When you consider that Cooper has opted to deploy the 3-4-1-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, it would be somewhat of a shock if he decides to use a different system tomorrow.

Having reclaimed his place in the side last month, goalkeeper Brice Samba is expected to make his 43rd appearance of the season on Saturday.

Joe Worrall will be accompanied in the heart of defence by Steve Cook and Scott McKenna who both were notable absentees from the club’s starting eleven for last weekend’s meeting with Hull.

Cook missed this fixture due to a head injury that he suffered against AFC Bournemouth while McKenna was an unused substitute at the MKM Stadium.

Given that he has managed to record a respectable average SofaScore match rating of 6.86 in the Championship this season, McKenna will be confident in his ability to deliver an assured display against the Blades.

Providing that Yates and Jack Colback are able to overcome their respective issues, they will line up for Forest on Saturday.

Djed Spence is set to feature on the right-hand side of the pitch while James Garner will play alongside Yates in central-midfield.

Philip Zinckernagel will play in a more advanced central role behind Sam Surridge and Brennan Johnson.

Having netted his 17th goal of the season during the club’s clash with Hull, Johnson will fancy his chances of adding to this tally in tomorrow’s fixture as he has excelled at this level under the guidance of Cooper.