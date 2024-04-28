Blackburn Rovers will undoubtedly have to strengthen their squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

In contrast to last season, when they narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs on the final day, the Ewood Park club have spent much of the current campaign fighting to avoid relegation.

That is something they will not want to happen again, and on the evidence of this season, they will have to improve the group of players they have, if they are to do that.

One positive for Rovers heading into this summer's window, is that they should at least have money to invest in the market.

The club record sale of Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace late in the winter window, and the sell-on fee they are set to receive when David Raya's loan move to Arsenal from Brentford becomes permanent, means there ought to be money for those at Ewood Park to invest.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three realistic but ideal potential signings that Blackburn Rovers ought to be considering moves for when the market opens again, right here.

Duncan McGuire

It is hard not to feel sorry for Duncan McGuire after what happened in the winter window. That ended with Blackburn announcing the signing of the Orlando City striker on loan with the option to buy, in the final hours of the window.

However, for the year running, an administrative error at Ewood Park saw a deal fall through, meaning McGuire never got his move to English football. Since then, Blackburn have continued to largely rely on Sam Szmodics for goals, while also seeing numerous costly missed chances, that a striker such as McGuire might have finished ruthlessly.

The 23-year-old has scored some well-taken goals since returning to Orlando, and so it would make sense for Rovers to try and resurrect this deal in the summer. Doing so could both solve their centre forward, and right the wrongs of the mess made in January off the pitch, meaning it makes sense for this to be one they pursue again.

Duncan McGuire 2024 MLS record - from SofaScore Appearances 7 Goals 3 Expected Goals 2.05 Shots per Game 2.1 Shots on Target per Game 0.9 Pass Success Rate 77% Dribble Success Rate 20% Duel Success Rate 48% As of 25th April 2024

Ethan Laird

If Blackburn do stay up this season, it could at the expense of one of their head coach John Eustace's former clubs, Birmingham City, who are also in the relegation battle. Should that happen, it is a situation Rovers may want to take advantage of.

One player they could look to do that with, is right-back Ethan Laird. In recent weeks, Joe Rankin-Costello has operated in a central midfield role for Blackburn, where he has arguably been one of their more reliable performers. As a result, they may prefer to use him in that role long-term, although that could leave them short on cover for Callum Brittain on the right of defence.

Moving for Laird, who may be available and affordable depending on how the relegation battle plays out, could help to remedy that. The 22-year-old has been one of Birmingham's stronger performers this season, and is therefore a more than reliable option at this level, while he could be tempted to reunite with Eustace, if - admittedly a big if at this stage - he needs such a move to stay in the second-tier.

Viktor Johansson

Following the sale of Thomas Kaminski to Luton Town last summer, the goalkeeping position has become a major problem for Blackburn Rovers this season.

Both Aynsley Pears and summer signing Leo Wahlstedt have made some disastrous errors at times this season, costing them points that may yet be the difference between safety and relegation. As a result, a new goalkeeper should be on the agenda this summer, and Viktor Johansson should be close to the top of the list of targets.

In a Rotherham team that has suffered a relegation back to League One this season, the Swede has still impressed with some consistently solid performances and spectacular saves. He could therefore provide a much-needed upgrade for Blackburn between the posts, and with a reported £1million release clause, he may be affordable as well, if they are able to spend what comes in from Wharton and Raya. Given there will undoubtedly be interest in Johansson from elsewhere too, this may also prove to be a welcome coup for Rovers if they do manage to pull it off.