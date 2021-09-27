McGuiness starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face West Brom tomorrow night

Saturday proved to be a disastrous 90 minutes for Cardiff City in Lancashire, with The Bluebirds losing 5-1 to Blackburn.

Ben Brereton Diaz netted a hat-trick for the hosts, with Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher also finding the back of the net, whilst Sean Morrison scored somewhat of a consolation goal at 4-0.

However, the Championship moves quickly, and as a result, Cardiff have an opportunity to rectify things as West Brom visit South Wales.

Given their unbeaten start to the season, defeating The Baggies after Saturday’s performance seems a very difficult task, but the Championship is full of surprises.

Here, we take a look at how Cardiff might lineup against West Brom on Tuesday evening…

Dillon Phillips did not cover himself in glory at the weekend, and whilst there could be several changes to the side that started against Blackburn, the 26-year-old should get an opportunity to prove any doubters wrong.

The Bluebirds’ only success in their last five games came against Nottingham Forest when they switched it up to a back four, and this might be the tactical tweak they need to get back on track. Perry Ng was one of Cardiff’s better players at the weekend, whilst Joel Bagan struggled, but he might be given another chance.

Aden Flint was the better player out of a bad bunch when it comes to defensive options, and for that reason, he should start. He could be partnered by Mark McGuiness, who despite being 20, has the ability to operate at Championship level.

A lack of midfield options means two of the players that started at the weekend could play again. It was an uncharacteristic performance from Will Vaulks, whilst Marlon Pack was perhaps slightly better, but it was still not a good performance from the vastly experienced central midfielder.

Operating in three positions in front of the midfield two should be two of the players who came on and made a bit of a difference. Mark Harris’ energy and desire to get in behind cause some problems, whilst Giles looked dangerous on the left flank.

Rubin Colwill was the standout performer from those who started, with his positivity and direct running helping his side out at times.

Kieffer Moore had no service throughout the match, struggling to make any sort of impact whatsoever, but with Harris and Giles potentially being brought back in, he could enjoy a much better day on Tuesday.