McGree starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Huddersfield on Easter Monday

Middlesbrough have five games remaining to secure themselves a Championship play-off spot, and the first of those comes against a promotion rival in Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers will be looking over their shoulders as the pack looks to try and close in on them in third place, but for Boro it’s all about trying to get back in the top six after picking up just one point out of a possible nine from their last three matches.

But they have a chance to try and force their way back into the play-off spots on Easter Monday when they welcome Carlos Corberan’s outfit to Teesside as they’re just two points behind Sheffield United, who occupy sixth position.

How will Chris Wilder line his side up though to take on the West Yorkshire club? Let’s take a look.

The biggest issue that Wilder has is that he will be missing dependable midfielder Matt Crooks, who has to serve a three-match ban.

That is because Crooks picked up his 15th booking of the season against AFC Bournemouth on Friday, so the biggest dilemma for Wilder is who comes in to replace him.

It could be January signing Riley McGree who comes in, with the Australia international coming off the bench very late on against the Cherries a few days ago and he would be the natural replacement.

But there could also be alterations in the final third, with Aaron Connolly and Duncan Watmore failing to find the back of the net at the Vitality Stadium.

Two hungry strikers in Andraz Sporar and Folarin Balogun are waiting in the wings to replace them if they get the nod and that will definitely give Wilder more things to think about.

There’s unlikely to be any changes to the back-line if Dael Fry does not recover from a calf injury in time, and Luke Daniels is expected to keep his place in-between the sticks from Joe Lumley.