McGoldrick starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face QPR on Monday night

Sheffield United will be hoping to continue their winning start under new manager Paul Heckingbottom as they take on potential promotion rivals Queens Park Rangers tomorrow evening.

The Blades have the home advantage in this one, but six points currently separate the two sides with the visitors getting off to a much better start than their upcoming opponents this term.

However, Mark Warburton’s men come into this tie off the back of a disappointing 2-0 home loss against Stoke City on Sunday afternoon, putting their play-off hopes in real danger after previously climbing into third after their victory against Derby County at the end of last month.

Quiz: What club did Sheffield United sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 What club did Sheffield United sign Jamie Ward from? Chesterfield Scunthorpe United Derby County Huddersfield Town

Even so, they will be hoping to utilise their previous defensive form to their advantage, conceding just two goals in their five matches prior to last weekend’s meeting with the Potters, with the likes of Rob Dickie and Seny Dieng continuing to impress.

But after going unbeaten in their past five games since the international break and winning their previous four, the South Yorkshire side are arguably the favourites tomorrow night with the home crowd firmly behind them.

But who will be tasked with taking on the R’s as this second-tier clash approaches? We have had a go at predicting United’s lineup.

Wes Foderingham has stepped in admirably for Robin Olsen, with the former arguably enjoying a much better campaign than the Swedish international has thus far.

Wing-backs Enda Stevens and Jayden Bogle start once again – and a special mention has to be made of Bogle who has done well to keep previous starter George Baldock out of the starting lineup.

Three players that aren’t being challenged for their places though are Ben Davies, Chris Basham and John Egan, with Jack Robinson failing to make a real impression in the first team so far this season.

With Jack O’Connell likely to remain out for the foreseeable future, a new centre-back could potentially be required next month.

John Fleck could potentially return shortly with Sander Berge currently available, but with the latter still getting up to speed, Conor Hourihane and Oliver Norwood continue in the middle of the park.

The influential Morgan Gibbs-White, who scored and recorded two assists against Cardiff, also retains his place despite increasing speculation over his future at Bramall Lane.

And he starts alongside David McGoldrick who wasn’t always a regular under previous boss under Slavisa Jokanovic in the early stages of the campaign but has certainly proved his worth in recent matches.

The Blades have several options they can utilise up top despite Rhian Brewster’s absence, as Heckingbottom looks to choose between captain Billy Sharp, Oliver McBurnie and Lys Mousset. With no midweek game though, Sharp can probably start again as an experienced option against three formidable QPR centre-backs.