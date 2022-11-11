McGoldrick starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face MK Dons on Saturday

Derby County will be hoping they can build upon their impressive midweek display against Liverpool when they take on MK Dons at the weekend.

The Rams took Liverpool all the way to penalties in the EFL Cup, keeping a clean sheet in the process in a performance that will have given manager Paul Warne plenty to think about.

That performance also showed how capable Derby are of ensuring they don’t lose concentration within games. They were switched on throughout which has been an element that has plagued them all season.

Conceding two at home to Bristol Rovers and defeats to Port Vale, Plymouth and Lincoln City are all examples of that, which is something Warne will be hoping to iron out of his team.

Derby will be heading into this game in mixed form having won just two of their last nine games in all competitions with Warne desperate for a win.

With a number of personnel out injured or suspended, it has left the squad looking light with a lack of options available to Warne.

Here we take a look at how they might line up against MK Dons.

Derby will be without a number of key players for the game, with defenders Curtis Davies and James Chester unavailable through injury along with Eiran Cashin, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Tom Barkhuizen is also out but could be part of the matchday squad as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. Derby will be boosted by the return of Jason Knight who came on towards the end of the game against Liverpool and is likely to once again be on the bench.

With that in mind, Richard Stearman is likely to deputise at centre back alongside Craig Forsyth in place of Cashin, with Korey Smith and Haydon Roberts both at full back.

Max Bird and Conor Hourihane will partner in midfield with a lack of options available to Warne as it’s likely Liam Thompson will continue to be an impact player off the bench.

David McGoldrick is likely to be drafted back into the starting XI, leaving Louie Sibley on the bench after an impressive outing at wing-back against Liverpool.

Lewis Dobbin and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will support James Collins up front, who will be looking to get back amongst the goals against MK Dons.

