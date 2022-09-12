McGoldrick starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Lincoln on Tuesday

Derby County will be eager to pick up a result as they travel to Lincoln City tomorrow night after conceding a 90th minute goal to lose them the game against Plymouth Argyle last time out.

The Rams finished August in great form as they got a big win against Peterborough United but were unlucky to lose in the final minutes against third place Plymouth.

They face a Lincoln side who are having a poor start to the season having won just one game this season and come into this game after a 2-0 loss to Cambridge United.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how Liam Rosenior’s side may line-up for tomorrow night’s game.

Despite a last minute loss against Plymouth, here we see Rosenior opt for an unchanged side.

Joe Wildsmith continues in goal and will be looking to pick up a clean sheet for the first time in three games in all competitions.

The back four in front of him is made up of Haydon Roberts, Eiran Cashin, Richard Stearman and Jason Knight.

After a period out through injury, Curtis Davies has returned to fitness but it’s unlikely we would see him straight back into the starting 11.

Conor Hourihane and Max Bird remain as a two just behind Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, David McGoldrick and Tom Barkhuizen.

Rosenior does have the players for squad rotation here but a Mendez-Laing goal against Derby with a McGoldrick assist shows both players are in good attacking form.

Up front James Collins remains on his own and will be hoping to add to his goal tally for the season now he is off the mark.