Highlights Coventry City currently find themselves at the wrong end of the Championship table, with work to do to get further away from the drop zone.

Mark Robins could make a few changes to the team's lineup against Stoke City, with the possibility of some players featuring again following the defeat against Preston.

It is crucial for Coventry City to win their upcoming game against Stoke in their quest to improve their league position.

It's been a tough season so far for Coventry City in the Championship.

A side that has been challenging at the right end of the second tier table over the past couple of years, they find themselves this season at the wrong end of the league and with work to do to get away from the drop zone.

Where are Coventry City in the Championship table?

Up next, a clash with Stoke City and we've taken a look at the starting lineup we think we could see Mark Robins name for this one.

He could make a few changes after the defeat against Preston North End, with him using all five subs during the game with the Lilywhites.

Indeed, some of those changes could well feature again against the Potters.

Here's how they could line up...

GK - Ben Wilson

Wilson has been a regular in the Coventry side so far this season and there seems little need or chance that that will change here.

CB - Liam Kitching

Coventry tried a 4-3-3 during the game with Preston last time out, but we think they'll go back to using three centre-backs here. Liam Kitching will be one of them.

CB - Luis Binks

With Kyle McFadzean likely missing because of a family bereavement, Luis Binks could come into the side as part of the defence.

CB - Bobby Thomas

Thomas featured in the defeat against Preston last time out, and we think he'll be keeping his place in the side for this one.

RWB - Milan van Ewijk

We could see a few changes to the Coventry side after the defeat against Preston. And Milan van Ewijk in for Joel Latibeaudiere could be one such switch.

CM - Josh Eccles

Another change we could see to the side is Josh Eccles coming back in from the start after appearing as a sub against PNE.

CM - Ben Sheaf

Ben Sheaf will likely retain his place, as Coventry look to win the midfield battle against Stoke this weekend.

LWB - Jake Bidwell

Bidwell could also come in from the start in a wing-back role, potentially at the expense of Jay Dasilva.

CAM - Callum O'Hare

O'Hare has been back involved as a sub after recovering from his long-term injury setback, and perhaps now is the time to bring him in from the start.

ST - Haji Wright

Wright scored two goals in the defeat against Preston and should keep his spot, looking to add to his tally against Stoke.

ST - Matt Godden

Godden and Ellis Simms are battling for the other attacking spot this weekend, but we've gone with Godden for this one.

A big game for Coventry, then, and one they really need to be winning.