Wrexham have definitely had a dramatic start back to life back in the EFL, with many matches following the clichéd "Hollywood script" so synonymous with owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

As we move into mid-October, Phil Parkinson's side find themselves seventh in the league, but with one of the worst defensive records across the division, with only Newport and the bottom two of Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers shipping more than the Red Dragons' total of 23.

Over the summer Wrexham saw seven new players come through the door at the Racecourse Ground, including the vastly experienced duo of James McClean and Steven Fletcher, as well as George Evans and Will Boyle dropping down from the Championship to join the project in North Wales.

Eleven have also left, with the most notable being the retirement of Ben Foster, who started the season between the sticks but decided to call time on his career after the remarkable 5-5 draw with Swindon Town.

As the January transfer window will begin to draw ever closer in the coming weeks, FLW has decided to predict a trio of potential transfer dealings involving Wrexham.

Will Wrexham address their goalkeeping situation in the January transfer window?

It would be fair to say that the 'Goalkeepers Union' at the Racecourse Ground has seen two EFL veterans feature heavily for the club in recent times, with Mark Howard in their ranks alongside the aforementioned Foster, but in January it would seem sensible to target a new first-choice goalkeeper for the long term future.

Arthur Okonkwo has began his own run in the side in the last three games, keeping two clean sheets in the process, and at 22 years of age, if he is to nail down the number one spot then it makes sense for Parkinson and the club hierarchy to look at making his deal permanent, as both Howard and Rob Lainton see their contracts expire in 2024.

What other areas do Wrexham need to strengthen in?

Another area of the squad which seems problematic at this current moment is on the right side of defence, and it says a lot about Parkinson's plans with Bryce Hosannah when Jacob Mendy - normally a figure on the opposite flank - is chosen ahead of the only natural right-sided defender at the club, who has only made one appearance in League Two.

Hosannah only made nine appearances for Wrexham in the National League, and with his contract set to expire in 2024, it seems like his days are numbered.

Potentially, Wrexham could target someone such as Marcel Oakley from Birmingham City, who has been on the periphery of the first-team picture at St Andrew's, with both of his starting appearances coming in the Carabao Cup against Cheltenham Town and Cardiff City, as well as a cameo on the opening day in the Championship. Whether this is on loan or on a permanent could be a savvy signing as Wrexham need to solidify at the back.

Who will depart Wrexham in January?

At present, Wrexham have a high number of 14 players who are out of contract in the summer, and some of these may depart in January if their game time remains scarce.

This could include the likes of Callum McFadzean, who featured 27 times in the National League last term, but his opportunities following promotion have been limited to Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy appearances.

Only three seasons ago, the versatile defender was a regular at Sunderland during their spell in League One, so for someone of his quality in the lower leagues to rarely feature would mean it makes sense for all parties to force a January move to a fellow League 2 club, or a National League side fighting for promotion.