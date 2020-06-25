McCoist offers Leeds hope in promotion run-in

Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show on Thursday morning, Ally McCoist has looked ahead to the clash between Leeds United and Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend.

The Whites and the Cottagers are both going for promotion this season but both suffered setbacks at the restart with them losing 2-0 respectively to Cardiff and Brentford.

Indeed, both need to bounce back with a win here but only one obviously can, whilst a draw would likely suit the home side more than the visitors.

For Ally McCoist, meanwhile, the Whites are still looking good for promotion despite the slip-up last weekend, and fans of United will hope that he is accurate with his prediction.

He said:

“They’re on the same points as West Brom, that’s what I’m saying!

“How can we question Leeds when they’re on the same points as West Brom?

“They didn’t have a good result at Cardiff but that can happen. At the same time, the next batch of games is incredible. Leeds have Fulham, Brentford beat Fulham. It’s a fantastic league. But there’s a gap, seven points to Fulham, eight to Brentford.

“What do they need, two or three wins, four wins? I think they’ll be all right.”

The Verdict

This weekend could be massive in terms of how the season ends up with Brentford and West Brom facing off on Friday night, followed by Leeds’ game with Fulham over the weekend.

All four sides still have hopes of making the automatic promotion spots and the two results that are produced could go a long way to deciding who finishes where.

Leeds still have things in their own hands in terms of the top two, too, and so they’ll be looking to cement that position with a win over Fulham.