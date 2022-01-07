McClean and Bennett return: The predicted Wigan Athletic XI to face Blackburn in the FA Cup on Saturday

Wigan Athletic are in the midst of an intense promotion battle in League One.

The Latics are currently third in the table, but have three games in hand on their automatic promotion rivals.

Leam Richardson’s side are four points off second place Sunderland five points from league leaders Rotherham.

Wigan are unbeaten in their last seven league games, including five wins against the likes of Oxford United, Shrewsbury, Plymouth Argyle, Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion.

However, this weekend sees the club take a break from their promotion push as the FA Cup resumes.

Their Third Round opponents are high flying Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

Quiz: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Ali Al-Habsi Bolton Wanderers Preston North End Brighton and Hove Albion Reading

The 2013 champions will be looking to make another of their classic cup upsets that they’ve made a habit of in the last 10 years.

While Richardson’s side won’t want to risk any unnecessary injuries, it will be worth taking a risk and enjoying some cup success by implementing a fairly full strength starting team.

As our graphic outlines, James McClean may come back in for Gwion Edwards, who scored in Wigan’s last game against Oldham Athletic.

The side that won that game 6-0 in the Football League Trophy won’t need too many other changes – if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

However, Joe Bennett will also likely make his return to the team having also missed the hammering of Oldham on January 4. He should come in place of Tom Pearce.