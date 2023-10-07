Highlights James McClean, a summer signing for Wrexham, is valued at around £300,000 due to his transfer fee and contract extension option until 2025.

George Evans, who joined Wrexham from Millwall, could be worth as much as £500,000 due to his age and long-term contract.

Steven Fletcher, a free transfer arrival, may only have a minimal market value of around £100,000 despite his valuable experience.

Under the ownership of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, as well as the guidance of Phil Parkinson, Wrexham AFC returned to the Football League.

Indeed, the Red Dragons won the National League after an intense, season-long battle with Notts County, with the club achieving a whopping 111 points.

Naturally, having moved up a division, the club needed to sign some players this summer to improve their squad.

With that and the transfer market in mind, below, we've looked at the club's most valuable players according to Transfermarkt, and predicted what we think they would be worth were a team to buy them.

James McClean - £300,000

The first Wrexham player we're taking a look at is James McClean, one of the club's summer signings - a theme you may notice in this list.

Now 34, McClean decided to drop down to League Two this summer after departing Wigan Athletic.

Reports suggest that this transfer deal cost Wrexham a fee in the region of £250K, so therefore, McClean's value has to be somewhere around this figure.

Given the club have an option to extend his deal until 2025, we'll predict McClean is currently worth £300K.

George Evans - £500,000

Midfielder George Evans was another player to join Wrexham this summer following their promotion to the EFL.

Evans was previously at Championship side Millwall, so it was quite the drop to make.

Unlike McClean, Wrexham did not have to pay a fee for Evans, with the 28-year-old out of contract at The Den this past summer.

With that said, given he's arguably in his peak years age wise, and contracted until 2025, we reckon Evans' market value could be as high as £500k.

Steven Fletcher - £100,000

Former Scottish international Steven Fletcher is yet another new player to join the Wrexham ranks this summer.

Having only joined in September, the 36-year-old was late to the party, so to speak, but better late than never.

Like Evans, he joined the Red Dragons on a free transfer.

His vast experience will no doubt be worth plenty for Wrexham, but in terms of market value, we think he'd probably be worth a minimal fee of around £100K.

Will Boyle - £700K

The second player taking the drop down from the Championship to League Two on this list, it's Will Boyle up next.

The 28-year-old was on the books at Huddersfield Town before his summer move to the Racecourse Ground.

It's unclear what fee Wrexham paid, but it must have been a decent one, and the club then opted to tie him down on a three-year deal.

We reckon Boyle is worth roughly £700K now, even despite dropping down to the fourth tier, as like Evans, he is arguably in his peak years.

Paul Mullin - £850,000

The only player on the list not to join this summer, the last Wrexham player we have looked at is Paul Mullin.

Many were shocked when Mullin signed for the club a few seasons ago, but having scored plenty of goals in non-league, he has now fired them back into the EFL.

Given the goals he scored last season, and previously in the EFL, it might just make him the most valuable player on this list.

Therefore, we predict Mullin to have a transfer value of between £800-900K.