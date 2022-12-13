McCarthy, Ferguson, Richardson: MK Dons’ manager search: What is the latest news?

MK Dons are currently searching for a new manager following the club’s decision to part company with Liam Manning on Sunday.

Manning, who guided the Dons to the League One play-offs last time out, has not been able to build on last season’s success, with the departures of key personnel proving pivotal.

The club’s statement confirming the dismissal of the 37-year-old also states that Assistant Head Coach Chris Hogg, Assistant First-Team Coach David Wright and Goalkeeper Coach Darren Smith have also left the League One outfit.

Now, in the infancy of finding Manning’s successor, here, we take a look at early news surrounding the MK Dons vacancy…

Betting odds show that Darren Ferguson leads the way

With no concrete links yet to emerge, the betting odds give us somewhat of a guide to how the League One outfit’s managerial situation may play out.

As things stand, and looking at the odds on Bet Victor, ex-Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson leads the way, whilst former Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson is within close proximity.

Other names seemingly in the frame when looking at the odds are former Cardiff City boss Steve Morison, with Dean Holden, Brian Barry Murphy and Marc Bircham also featuring high up as things stand.

In the infancy of finding their successor, it is likely that these odds could change rather dramatically over the next few days.

Paddy McCarthy is in the frame

Football League World understands that one name that is being considered by the Dons at this very early stage is Crystal Palace academy coach Paddy McCarthy.

The 39-year-old, who played for the likes of Manchester City, Leicester City and Charlton Athletic, finished his playing career at Selhurst Park, and he has since taken the coaching route back into football.

Currently serving as the U18 lead coach at Crystal Palace, it remains to be seen how high up the list the 39-year-old will feature.

The Dons have taken a rather youthful approach in their last few managerial appointments, and should they make a move for McCarthy, it would represent a similar kind of strategy from the MK Dons hierarchy.