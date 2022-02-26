McCann starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to play Coventry on Saturday

Preston had a solid performance in midweek against Nottingham Forest and looked like the side more likely to clinch the win in the 0-0 draw.

It follows what was a shocking collapse against Reading in which they lost 3-2 last weekend. They’ll be desperate to pick up three points again this weekend then against another tough opponent in Coventry.

They are still in with an outside chance of a play-off spot but, with the club having played more games than those around them and needing as many points as they can now, they’ll need to get back to winning ways against the Sky Blues.

Which team then, could Ryan Lowe field this weekend?

Starting at the back and Preston could be without Patrick Bauer for this one, with the German suffering a knock in midweek. It’s unclear how fit he is as of yet but since the injury was sustained so recently, he might have to sit it out.

With limited options at left wing-back though – Scott Sinclair naturally plays further forward and Josh Earl isn’t a preferred option there – it might mean keeping Andrew Hughes on that flank and letting Liam Lindsay play centrally again after his solid showing against Forest.

That would leave another gap in the centre and that could potentially see Bambo Diaby perhaps get some minutes. The alternative would be to plump for Earl and allow Hughes to come back into the centre with Lindsay and Sepp van den Berg.

In midfield, there likely won’t be too many changes but surely Ali McCann has to start a game soon? He has been very lively when he has, so perhaps Alan Browne could drop out and have a rest while the former St Johnstone man comes in. Brad Potts has proven to be a workhorse on the right and should stay on that flank.

Finally, in attack, their top goalscorer Emil Riis might have to contend with a place on the bench again. Ched Evans and Cameron Archer worked well together against Forest and will likely be the starting options here.