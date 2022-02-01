McCann starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Millwall tonight

Preston North End produced some late heroics yet again at the weekend to salvage a point from their clash with Bristol City when they looked resigned to their first home defeat in Ryan Lowe’s tenure.

The Lilywhites were hit with a sucker-punch late on as Antoine Semenyo’s 85th minute strike looked to have won the game for the Robins.

Emil Riis though had other ideas with the Dane’s audacious volley in the 95th minute catching everyone by surprise but it also saw his side leave with a point.

That was somewhat of a let-off for North End and they are quickly back in action as they make the long trip south to face Millwall, who like PNE defeated West Brom last week 2-0.

How is Lowe going to line his side up? Let’s take a look at the potential starting 11 for the trip to The Den.

On the weakness of the first half performance in particular against Bristol City on Saturday then there’s a case for swapping out the majority of the squad.

Things improved after the interval though to the point that several players redeemed themselves.

Changes look like they need to be made though for the clash with Gary Rowett’s side and it wouldn’t be a shock if the two players that were withdrawn at half time against City were to drop out of the starting 11.

Greg Cunningham and Ryan Ledson were both taken off after sub-par performances and were replaced by Josh Earl and Ali McCann at the break.

It was more the latter who impressed in his stint on the pitch, especially when he performed a potential goal-saving challenge late on to deny City a third goal.

McCann’s all-action style was missed in the first 45 minutes and in the continued absence of Daniel Johnson, the Northern Ireland international should step in as well as Earl for Cunningham.

Aside from that though the remaining nine players who featured from the start against City should all be playing – including Cameron Archer who had an impressive first showing at Deepdale following his loan move from Aston Villa.