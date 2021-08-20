McCallum starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Barnsley

QPR showed a lot of fight to ensure all three points headed back to the capital with them on Wednesday night, as they beat Middlesbrough 3-2 despite seeing Moses Odubajo sent off early in the second half.

Much to the annoyance of Mark Warburton, the R’s don’t have long to rest up as they play in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

It is at least at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with Markus Schopp’s Barnsley their opponents.

The Tykes still look to be finding their feet under the Austrian coach but their energy could make them a nuisance for the R’s.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the starting XI we expect Warburton to name on Saturday…

Rumours have circled about the futures of both goalkeeper Seny Dieng and centre-back Rob Dickie in recent weeks but it would be a huge surprise to see either miss out against Barnsley.

Alongside Dickie, Yoann Barbet and Jordy de Wijs have formed an excellent back three and look likely to keep their places for the game against the Tykes.

Ahead of them, the central midfield partnership of captain Stefan Johansen and Dom Ball looks set to start once again but there could be a change at left wing-back.

Lee Wallace has started every game so far this season but went off with a hamstring injury against Middlesbrough, so he may be replaced by Sam McCallum after Warburton revealed he was close to a return to fitness.

With Moses Odubajo suspended after seeing red against Boro, Osman Kakay is the obvious choice on the right.

Ilias Chair has impressed since returning to fitness and should slot into the number 10 role again while Charlie Austin may have to wait a little longer for his second start, despite featuring from the bench at the Riverside.

Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes were too much for Boro to handle at times on Wednesday evening, so starting them together again would make a lot of sense.