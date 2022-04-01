McBurnie starts: How we expect Sheffield United to line up against Stoke on Saturday

Coming back from the international break, Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United visit Stoke City tomorrow.

With nine places between the two sides in the table, the Blades will be hoping they can overcome their opponents to help keep themselves inside the play-off positions.

Sheffield United currently sit fifth in the league but with just three points between them and Nottingham Forest in ninth, who makes up the play-off spots could change by tomorrow evening.

Here, we look at how Heckingbottom’s team might line up for the game.

Tomorrow’s line-up doesn’t throw us any shocks and we see it mostly unchanged from the last few games for Sheffield United.

Unsurprisingly, we start with Wes Foderingham in goal. Foderingham has the highest clean sheet percentage in the Championship and he will be hoping he can get another clean sheet tomorrow afternoon.

Again, the defensive three remain unchanged with Jack Robinson, John Egan and Kyron Gordon. Coming into this game on a run of two clean sheets is something the defensive line-up will want to extend as they face Stoke City.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Sheffield United?

1 of 12 Is Joe Elliot from Def Leppard a Sheffield United fan? Yes No

In the midfield we see Rhys Norrington-Davies, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge and Ben Osborn. Hourihane has been away on international duty alongside John Egan with Ireland this week. Having played the full 90 minutes in Ireland’s 1-0 victory over Lithuania, the Irishmen should be feeling in good form on their return.

Up front, Morgan Gibbs-White remains as he is having an exceptional season and he will be hoping for a goal that will take his tally for the season to double figures.

However, we do see a change with his partner up front as Oli McBurnie comes in for Billy Sharp. Following him coming off through injury in his side’s most recent game against Barnsley, Sharp has had a little injury.

Heckingbottom has confirmed it’s not as serious as they initially thought and Billy Sharp has declared himself as fit but the Blades boss won’t want to rush a vital player back so tomorrow we may see the starman come on as a substitute instead.