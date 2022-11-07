McBurnie starts again: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Rotherham on Tuesday

Sheffield United are back in action on Tuesday night when they take on Rotherham United at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side staged an impressive comeback on Saturday lunchtime to beat Burnley and, as a result of that 5-2 win, they are now in a position where a victory over Rotherham would lift them back to the top of the Championship table on goal difference.

It’s a big night for Heckingbottom’s side if they want to be table toppers by the time the World Cup break comes around, which is reflected in the selection we expect to see:

The majority of the defensive unit picks itself, with Wes Foderingham in goal, Jack Robinson, John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic in a back-three, plus George Baldock at right wing-back. There’s the possibility that Enda Stevens’ minutes are managed, though, allowing Ben Osborn to drop out to the left after playing centrally against Burnley.

Oliver Norwood is another straightforward pick in the middle of midfield, where rotation might bring the returning James McAtee and Tommy Doyle into the fold for some fresh legs midweek.

Oli McBurnie, meanwhile, is carrying a hernia issue, yet with the World Cup break really on the horizon now, you’d be tempted to push the striker’s body through the next two games and chip into his electric form in-front of goal.

His partnership with Iliman Ndiaye brought another three goals on Saturday against Burnley, making the pair one of the division’s most lethal partnerships.

20 quiz questions about some of Sheffield United’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 True or false: Sheffield United have won by the scoreline 10-0 more than once! True False