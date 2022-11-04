McBurnie starts, 3 changes: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Burnley on Saturday

Sheffield United have the chance to stunt Burnley’s surge this weekend in what could be a key clash in the race for automatic promotion in the Championship this season.

Four straight wins has lifted Burnley five points clear at the top of the table, with Blackburn Rovers in second (33 points) and Sheffield United narrowly behind them (32 points).

The clash between Sheffield United and Burnley this weekend, then, could be huge in the shape of the race for the top-two.

Sheffield United hold a game in hand over Burnley but, simply, cannot afford to lose this weekend. If they do, they’ll watch the Clarets motor past 40 points ahead of the World Cup break and take a giant stride towards taking full control of the race to return to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom will know the importance of that and, as our graphic below shows, his selection will reflect it.

Wes Foderingham returned in goal against Bristol City on Tuesday night to reassert himself as Heckingbottom’s first choice. Anel Ahmedhodzic returning from suspension is a boost as well, so expect to see him slot into the back-three with Jack Robinson and John Egan, leaving Chris Basham the chance to rest up.

Injuries to Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jayden Bogle, all whilst Enda Stevens is just returning, leave Ben Osborn and George Baldock as go-to options at wing-back.

Tommy Doyle will hopefully be fit enough to return to the starting line-up, potentially joining John Fleck and Oliver Norwood in the midfield in the absence of Sander Berge.

Meanwhile, in attack, Heckingbottom has to go for his in-form pair to get him a result against Burnley. Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye have 15 goals between them this season, including five combined in the last five fixtures.

