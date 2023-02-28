McBurnie misses out: The Sheffield United XI that Heckingbottom should field v Spurs in the FA Cup

Sheffield United will be looking to secure their place in the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday night, when they host Tottenham at Bramall Lane.

The Blades go into this game on something of a high, following their 1-0 win over Watford at the weekend, that has cemented their position in second in the Championship table.

However, Spurs are inevitably going to be a major threat as they continue their efforts to end their wait for a trophy, and come into this in good form after back to back league wins over West Ham and Chelsea.

This therefore, is unlikely to be an easy task for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who will have an eye on their big Championship game away at fourth place Blackburn on Saturday afternoon.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Sheffield United starting XI Heckingbottom could name to give his side a decent chance of upsetting Tottenham at Bramall Lane, right here.

In what is a frustrating update for Heckingbottom, the Blades boss has revealed there is an outbreak of illness within his squad.

That means he is not going to know who he is able to call upon for this game until the last minute, making it hard for him to put a starting lineup together as things stand.

Although Wes Foderingham has been first choice in the league this season, Adam Davies has started in goal for FA Cup game so far.

In that time he has done little to suggest he should lose that role, meaning he ought to start between the posts if he is fit.

On loan Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark is one player namechecked by Heckingbottom as struggling with that illness.

Consequently, the back three of Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic and captain John Egan may well stay the same.

Meanwhile, with Rhys Norrington-Davies, Enda Stevens and George Baldock all still currently on the sidelines with injury, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle should retain the full-back roles.

In midfield, the chance to come up against Spurs is one that Sander Berge – so often linked with top-flight clubs – and Tommy Doyle, will surely relish.

Oliver Norwood also provides some useful experience in that position and has been a regular this season, meaning John Fleck may be the one to drop out of the side in that position.

Upfront, it could be argued that given his recent injury issues, it could be worth the Blades protecting top scorer Oli McBurnie for the priority prize of the promotion push.

That may mean that Dan Jebbison comes in alongside Iliman Ndiaye, who is another who will no doubt want to show what he can do against top-flight opposition after recent speculation.