McBurnie in 4th – Ranked: Sheffield United’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Sheffield United have had a blistering Championship season so far and that’s despite an ongoing injury crisis.

The Blades have had to contend with plenty so far this season which has mainly been down to player availability. They’ve lost several key players and have been nursing others back from long-term injuries over the course of the season.

Despite those issues, Paul Heckingbottom has guided them into second in the Championship and are one of the favourites to go up automatically.

The Blades have been fortunate to have been blessed with parachute payments in recent seasons which has meant they’ve been able to retain a high calibire of player from their time in the Premier League.

Here, we take a look through the five most valuable players in this squad according to Transfermarkt.

*Note, loan players will not be included to reflect the true value to Sheffield United.

5. Rhian Brewster (€5.0m)

The 22-year-old arrived at Bramall Lane for a reported fee of £23.5m in 2020.

It was a huge deal for the club who were then in the Premier League, but also for the player who was making his first move away from Liverpool. Much was expected of Brewster who has so far failed up to live up to that hefty price tag.

That being said though, he has been incredibly unlucky with injury and when has played, especially under Paul Heckingbottom, he’s looked close to his best.

4. Oliver McBurnie (€5.0m)

The Blades’ current joint top goalscorer is surprisingly ahead of teammate Iliman Ndiaye.

McBurnie has argubaly been the Chmapionship’s best forward this season, scoring nine so far along with a multitude of impressive displays. If another forward finishes ahead of him in the division’s goalscoring charts this season, they’re more than likely going win the golden boot considering McBurnie has rediscovered the form that earnt him his move to Sheffield United three years ago.

3. John Egan (€7.0m)

John Egan is an ever present for the Blades and his inclusion is no surprise.

He’s consistently solid and has played every minute so far this campaign, on top of last season’s excellent innings. He’s barely put a foot wrong for Sheffield United since arriving from Brentford in 2018.

2. Anel Ahmedhodzic (€10.0m)

Sheffiled United pulled off a coup in signing Ahmedhodzic from Bordeaux in the summer. He joined for a reported fee of £3m and has been brilliant so far this season, standing out as one the division’s best players.

His rating of 7.26 on WhoScored has him as the fifth best player in the Championship this season which justifies the expensive outlay on him in the summer.

This is despite suffering several injuries as well that has meant he’s meant six games so far this season.

1. Sander Berge (€16.0m)

Berge has the potential to be the best midfielder in the Championship. There’s an argument to be made about whether he could be the best overall player in the Championship, but there are plenty of others vying for that place.

His injury record isn’t the best and that has held his career back slightly in Yorkshire. But his overall ability to dominate midfields in this division is frightening, justifying the countless reports linking him with a move away from Bramall Lane.

His absence has been hugely in recent weeks but he should be available for the return of football in December after the World Cup break which will no doubt excite Blades supporters.