McAtee starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Swansea on Tuesday

Sheffield United are aiming to continue their fantastic start to the 2022-23 Championship season when they make the long trip to South Wales to take on Swansea city on Tuesday evening.

The Blades have won four out of their last five league matches, with the only blip coming with a 1-1 away draw against Luton Town.

And despite Paul Heckingbottom having to deal with a lot of injuries within his squad, United have rallied to notch multiple wins over the last few weeks, which leaves them in a promising position after eight games played.

A new test awaits in the form of Russell Martin’s Swans – let’s see how Heckingbottom may select his side for the clash at the Swansea.com Stadium.

United’s injury worries have been well documented in recent weeks, with players such as Jack Robinson, Billy Sharp, Ben Osborn, Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark all sidelined.

Added to them in recent weeks have been John Fleck and Max Lowe, with the latter damaging his hamstring against Hull City last weekend.

Heckingbottom has been left with just one fit left-sided defender in the form of Rhys Norrington-Davies, and because of that he may be forced into a formation change.

It isn’t often that Heckingbottom deviates from a back three, but he tried out a 4-3-1-2 formation against West Brom in the cup last month, and that’s something he could experiment with once again.

There would just be once change if this were to be the case, with the injury-stricken Lowe coming out for a midfielder, and James McAtee perhaps another chance from the start.

The Manchester City loanee’s full league debut against Luton saw him dragged off at half-time following a poor performance, and in the following two matches he has been a substitute.

It may be the right time though to bring him back into the fold, but if Heckingbottom decides to stick with his tried-and-tested system, then it’s more-than likely going to be Chris Basham to take a place in the back three.